Person shows up at Jackson Park Hospital with gunshot wound

A person showed up at a Chicago hospital Friday night after being shot, police said.

The male, whose age was unknown, showed up at Jackson Park Hospital, 7531 S. Stony Island Ave., with a gunshot wound to the lower, right side of his body, according to Chicago Police.

He was being uncooperative with the police investigation, and it was unknown where the shooting occurred, police said.