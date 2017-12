Person stabbed in chest during robbery in West Garfield Park

A person was stabbed in the chest during a robbery Thursday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The armed robbery happened at 1:55 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Congress Parkway, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was stabbed in the chest, police said.

Additional details, including the victim’s gender, age and condition, were not immediately available.