02/04/2019, 07:46pm

Person stabbed in South Shore

Chicago Police block off 47th Street near Paulina after a vehicle drove on the sidewalk

By Sun-Times Wire
A person was stabbed Monday evening in the South Shore neighborhood.

The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was attacked by three females at 5:56 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Oglesby, according to Chicago police.

He suffered a stab wound to his calf and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigate the attack, police said.

