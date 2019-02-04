Person stabbed in South Shore

A person was stabbed Monday evening in the South Shore neighborhood.

The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was attacked by three females at 5:56 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Oglesby, according to Chicago police.

He suffered a stab wound to his calf and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigate the attack, police said.