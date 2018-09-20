Woman stabbed in chest in West Englewood home

Police investigate a stabbing about 3 a.m. Thursday, September 20, 2018 in the 5700 block of South Paulina Ave. in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A woman was stabbed early Thursday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 36-year-old was inside a home when someone she knew knocked on the door. The visitor, a female whose age was unknown, pushed her way passed the 36-year-old’s boyfriend, walked up to her and stabbed her in her chest about 1:50 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Paulina Street, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives were investigating.