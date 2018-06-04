Person stabbed to death in Hickory Hills

A person was found stabbed to death Saturday night in south suburban Hickory Hills.

The person, who has not been identified, was found stabbed just before 10 p.m. in the 8900 block of South 84th Avenue, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

They were pronounced dead at 1:35 p.m. Sunday, authorities said. An autopsy Monday found the cause of death was multiple sharp force injuries and the death was ruled a homicide.

Hickory Hills police did not immediately respond to a request for more information Monday.