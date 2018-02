Person stabbed to death in Oak Park

A person was found stabbed to death Friday evening in west suburban Oak Park.

The person, whose identity has not been released, was stabbed multiple times in the 1000 block of North Boulevard in Oak Park, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The person was pronounced dead at 5:31 p.m.

An autopsy Saturday found the victim died of multiple sharp force injuries and the death was ruled a homicide.

Oak Park police did not immediately provide information about the death.