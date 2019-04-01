Person fatally struck by Blue Line train at Montrose station: police

A person was fatally struck by a Blue Line train Monday afternoon at the Montrose stop on the Northwest Side, police said.

At 12:54 p.m., officers responded to a call of a male who jumped in front of a train at the station at 4600 W. Montrose Ave., according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

He was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed his death.

As of 1:35 p.m., Blue Line service was suspended between the Harlem and Addison stops, according to the CTA. Blue Line trains were only operating between either O’Hare and Harlem or Addison and Forest Park.

Shuttles have been made available to riders traveling between Addison and Forest Park, the CTA said.

Additionally, eastbound No. 78 Montrose buses were being temporarily rerouted from Montrose, Cicero, Lawrence and Elston, the CTA said. Westbound buses are not affected.