Woman fatally struck by Metra BNSF train in Clarendon Hills

A woman was fatally struck by a Metra train Thursday morning in west suburban Clarendon Hills, temporarily halting trains on the BNSF line.

The 34-year-old woman tried to cross the tracks while the gates were down at the Prospect Street crossing shortly before 8 a.m. She was struck by inbound train No. 1242, according to Clarendon Hills police and Metra.

The Oak Brook woman’s name has not yet been released.

Trains were temporarily halted in both directions but have since resumed running. Train No. 1264, scheduled to arrive at Union Station at 11:47 a.m., was the only train behind schedule as of 11:45 a.m. with a delay between 18 and 23 minutes.

“We ask that everyone keep the family of the deceased in their thoughts and keep in mind the importance of pedestrian safety at rail crossings,” police said.