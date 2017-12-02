Person struck by CTA Blue Line train

A person was struck by a CTA Blue Line train Saturday evening in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

The male fell on the tracks and was struck by the southbound Blue Line train at 8:24 p.m. at the Kedzie/Homan station, 530 S. Kedzie Ave., according to Chicago Police and the CTA.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder. The train’s conductor was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good-to-fair condition.

Following the incident, power was removed at the station, and service was halted between the UIC-Halsted and Cicero Blue Line stations, the CTA said. A bus shuttle is currently available for passengers traveling between those stations.

In addition, riders are encouraged to use the #12 Roosevelt, #20 Madison and #126 Jackson buses as an alternative to Blue Line service, the CTA said.

Blue Line trains are continuing to operate between the O’Hare and UIC-Halsted stations, as well as between the Cicero and Forest Park stations, the CTA said.