Person struck by Metra train in Downers Grove

A person was struck and killed by a Metra train Monday afternoon in west suburban Downers Grove.

The person, who has not been identified, was struck by inbound train 1276 about 12:50 p.m. just west of the station near Forest Avenue after walking onto the tracks, according to Metra and Downers Grove police. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The train had left Aurora about 12:20 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 1:47 p.m., Metra said. Extensive delays were reported on the line. As of 3:30 p.m., trains were operating again on the tracks, but were delayed between 10 and 30 minutes.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and detectives were working with the coroner’s office to identify the person, police said.