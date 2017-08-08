Man struck by Metra train in Winthrop Harbor

A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train late Monday on the Union Pacific North Line in north suburban Winthrop Harbor.

The 46-year-old man was struck by inbound train No. 368 at 11:50 p.m. near the Winthrop Harbor station at 7th Street, according to Metra and the Winthrop Harbor Fire Department.

The man was flown by Flight for Life to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, according to the fire department. His condition was unknown Tuesday morning.

The train, scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 1:15 a.m., resumed service shortly after 3:40 a.m. with a three-hour delay, according to Metra.