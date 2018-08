Person struck, killed by Metra train in Logan Square

A person was fatally struck by a Metra train Sunday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The person was struck about 6:15 p.m. at the Clybourn Metra station located at 2001 North Ashland and was pronounced dead, according to Chicago police.

No further information was immediately available.

Metra could not be immediately reached for comment.