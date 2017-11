Person struck, robbed near Illinois Institute of Technology campus

A person was struck and robbed Sunday night near the Illinois Institute of Technology campus.

The male was struck multiple times and robbed of his property by three other males at 8:07 p.m. in the first block of East 35th Street, Chicago Police said. One of the robbers wore a mask.

No one was in custody and the male who was robbed declined medical treatment, police said.