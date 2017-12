Person threatens to bomb Red Line on South Side

A person called city officials Sunday night threatening to bomb the 87th Street CTA Red Line on the South Side.

At 8:18 p.m., the male suspect called the Office of Emergency Management & Communications threatening to bomb the station in the 7600 block of South State, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

Chicago Police searched the station with a canine unit, but didn’t find a bomb.

A suspect was taken into custody, police said.