Person throws brick through ambulance window in Woodlawn

Someone threw a brick through the window of an ambulance Thursday afternoon in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, threw a brick through the ambulance window at 12:44 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Stony Island Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

Three paramedics were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, police said.

No one was in custody Thursday afternoon as Area South detectives investigated.