Students at Englehart Hall are being told to shelter in place after a person with a gun was reported at a residential building near Northwestern University’s Evanston campus Wednesday afternoon.
Evanston and university police responded to reports of a gunman and shots fired near Emerson Street and Maple Avenue, Evanston police said.
Officers continue to search the area but “no evidence of a victim, scene, or gunman” has been found, according to police.
About 3:40 p.m., the university updated their alert to say that that anyone in Englehart Hall should continue to remain behind locked doors, but that people outside the building no longer needed to shelter in place.
Englehart Hall, a residential building for graduate students, is about three blocks from the school’s main campus.
The university first issued an alert at 2:39 p.m. warning anyone on campus to seek shelter and warning others to stay away from the campus.
About 2:45 p.m., Evanston police called Studio SLK, a hair salon across the street from Engelhart Hall, to tell everyone to stay inside and away from the windows, according to the owner, Sandy Lewis-Kadiri.
Lewis-Kadiri said there were four people — all employees — inside the salon as of 3:15 p.m.
“We were just told that we needed to stay inside,” she said. “We were actually getting ready to run out and we went right back inside.”
Lewis-Kadiri said she didn’t hear any gunshots, but “we can see the activity that’s going on.”