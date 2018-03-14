Northwestern campus shelter in place now restricted to Englehart Hall

A police officer walks near Englehart Hall, a graduate student residence near Northwestern University's Evanston campus, Wednesday afternoon after reports of shots fired in the buiding. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Students at Englehart Hall are being told to shelter in place after a person with a gun was reported at a residential building near Northwestern University’s Evanston campus Wednesday afternoon.

Evanston and university police responded to reports of a gunman and shots fired near Emerson Street and Maple Avenue, Evanston police said.

Officers continue to search the area but “no evidence of a victim, scene, or gunman” has been found, according to police.

About 3:40 p.m., the university updated their alert to say that that anyone in Englehart Hall should continue to remain behind locked doors, but that people outside the building no longer needed to shelter in place.

Englehart Hall, a residential building for graduate students, is about three blocks from the school’s main campus.

Persons in Englehart Hall at the corner of Emerson Street and Maple Avenue should remain behind locked doors. Northwestern community members not in that area no longer need to stay behind locked doors. Anyone not in the area of Engelhart Hall should stay away. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018

The university first issued an alert at 2:39 p.m. warning anyone on campus to seek shelter and warning others to stay away from the campus.

About 2:45 p.m., Evanston police called Studio SLK, a hair salon across the street from Engelhart Hall, to tell everyone to stay inside and away from the windows, according to the owner, Sandy Lewis-Kadiri.

Lewis-Kadiri said there were four people — all employees — inside the salon as of 3:15 p.m.

“We were just told that we needed to stay inside,” she said. “We were actually getting ready to run out and we went right back inside.”

Lewis-Kadiri said she didn’t hear any gunshots, but “we can see the activity that’s going on.”

It looks to be happening at the graduate building across the street from my apartment at Emerson & Maple pic.twitter.com/7mEpPZolyG — Kimberly Cotzias (@kimbrolyclaire) March 14, 2018

Area around Maple and Emerson are closed off with highly-armed officers on site #BreakingNews #Evanston pic.twitter.com/bnwtduwQXY — Colin B Photography (@colinbphoto) March 14, 2018

UPDATE: "Police continue to investigate a reported incident at Engelhart Hall. Remain sheltered or avoid the area." Per NUPD #BREAKING #evanston pic.twitter.com/k2UDMAvvVM — Colin B Photography (@colinbphoto) March 14, 2018

Police and Fire off in the area in the area of Emerson. Closures still in effect. Area is not secure and not safe. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) March 14, 2018

NU EMERGENCY: Person with gun on Evanston campus. If on campus, seek shelter in safe place and stay until further notice. Others keep away. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018