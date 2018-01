Person wounded in apparent accidental shooting in West Englewood

A person was shot Friday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The female, whose exact age wasn’t immediately known, was wounded just before 3 p.m. when someone accidentally fired a gun in the 6600 block of South Claremont, according to Chicago Police.

A person was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, police said.

The female was taken to Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to her hand, police said. She was in good condition.