Person wounded in Avondale shooting

A person was shot Monday morning in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The male was shot at 10:51 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Fletcher, according to Chicago Police. A female who was with him at the time was not struck by gunfire but was also injured in the incident.

They drove themselves to Belmont and Western and were then taken by ambulance to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

Further details, including their ages and condition, were not immediately available.