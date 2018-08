Person wounded in Englewood shooting

A person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Just before 4 p.m., the male suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body when someone fired shots from a vehicle that pulled up beside him in the 700 block of West 66th Place, according to Chicago police.

The vehicle drove off west after the shooting, police said. The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was taken to St. Bernard Hospital and was in good condition.