Person wounded in officer-involved shooting in South Chicago

Officers shot a person Monday night in the 7900 block of South Yates. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago Police officers shot a person Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 7900 block of South Yates, Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted at 10:12 p.m.

No further information was immediately made available.