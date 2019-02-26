Person wounded in shootout with cops in South Shore

A person was wounded during a shootout with Chicago police officers Tuesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

At 7:37 p.m., the person was shot during the exchange of gunfire in the 7400 block of South Bennett, according to police.

Police Involved Shooting – After an exchange of gunfire with police, a suspect was shot by officers and transported to an area hospital PIO on scene details to follow. 7416 S BENNETT pic.twitter.com/7KsO8cuGwd — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 27, 2019

The person was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

Officials with the Chicago Office of Police Accountability responded to the scene and immediately began investigating the shooting, spokesman Ephraim Eaddy told the Sun-Times.

CPD officials plan to hold a press conference Tuesday night at the intersection of 74th Street and Baldwin Avenue.

No further information was immediately made available.

Check back for updates.