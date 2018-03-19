Persons of interest being questioned about armed-robbery spree on Northwest Side

Police are questioning two people of interest regarding a string of armed robberies earlier this morning on the Northwest Side.

The two juvenile people were arrested earlier today in the 7600 block of North Rogers Avenue, Chicago Police said. Police also recovered the 2005 black Nissan sedan that was wanted in connection to the robberies.

At least nine robberies happened in a span of about six hours this morning, starting just before midnight Sunday, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said at a Monday morning news conference. Officers were searching for two to four suspects, ranging from their late teens to early twenties.

The robberies happened in the 17th policing district, which is north of Belmont Avenue, bounded roughly by Cicero Avenue on the west and the Chicago River on the east.

Police released a community alert Monday night listing all of the recent armed robberies in the 17th, 20th, and 24th police districts. In all, 16 robberies were reported since Saturday, police said.