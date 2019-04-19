Pfleger: Values askew when Puerto Rico, Flint suffer as Notre Dame gets millions

The interior of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Tuesday, in the aftermath of the fire. Rescuers tried to save as much as they could of the cathedral's treasures, collected over centuries. | Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

A new governor.

A new mayor.

A new beginning?

Activist priest Michael Pfleger is stunned at how more than a billion dollars was raised in a matter of days to rebuild a burning Notre Dame Cathedral — when so much is needed elsewhere.

“We now have at our fingertips a chance for a new beginning in Chicago and Illinois, where poverty besets so many communities — yet billions were raised instantly to rebuild one magnificent, historical church,” Pfleger said.

“It’s Easter, which is about resurrection, and I think we need to re-evaluate our values.”

• Translation: “It’s being reported a lot of money to rebuild Notre Dame is coming from the United States,” said Pfleger.

• “Well, consider the fact that America hasn’t finished rebuilding the 9th Ward in New Orleans since Hurricane Katrina in 2005,” said Pfleger.

• “We still don’t have clean water in Flint, Michigan.”

• “We still have not rebuilt Puerto Rico since Hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017.”

• “Up until recently, little money was raised to rebuild three black churches burned to the ground in Louisiana.”

• “Poverty is raging in communities in Chicago and the state.”

“Let’s hope this Sunday we give a lot of thought to what’s really important to get done first,” Pfleger said.

“It’s going to take years to rebuild Notre Dame and I bet when that’s done, Flint will still need clean water and Puerto Rico will still need to be rebuilt.

“And Chicago neighborhoods on the South and West Side? Let’s pray we will have success in getting that fixed.”

Anyone want to bet the collection basket?