Phillip Jackson, activist and founder of Black Star Project, dead at 68

Phillip Jackson, activist and founder of the Black Star Project, has died at age 68, according to fellow community activists.

“[Jackson] was a bright black star, who gave his all to educating the children of Chicago,” Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. said in a social media post. “He will live as long as we remember him. Rest in heavenly peace.”

He reportedly died of cancer, according to WLS-TV.

Jackson served for years as chief of staff at Chicago Public Schools before founding the Black Star Project in 1996 to address the racial achievement gap, according to his online biography. He also served as CEO of the Chicago Housing Authority and as chief of education at the Mayor’s office.

“We have lost a Great and Passionate Warrior in the passing of Phillip Jackson,” Rev. Michael Pfleger said in a post. “Phillip was not one of those pop up folks who came for a minute and then disappeared. Phillip was a consistent voice for change and Justice who spent his life demanding better for our children and was willing to pay the price it cost him. We are all better because of his life. I thank you God for loaning him to us. Welcome Home my Brother.”

Jackson was born in 1950 in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the South Side, according to his online biography.