Phone scammers impersonate Lake County sheriff’s officers

Authorities are warning north suburban residents about scam callers pretending to represent the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Multiple Lake County residents have received calls telling them that they have active arrest warrants and instructing them to buy gift cards or prepaid credit cards to avoid arrest, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The scammers will often mention the names of specific deputies employed by the sheriff’s office or name Lake County judges during the calls, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said it “does not solicit bond, fine or monetary payments via telephone” and is urging residents not to give out any personal information over the phone.

Anyone who has received a fraudulent phone call is asked to report it to the sheriff’s office or to local police.