Photos: Chicago celebrates Memorial Day

Brett and Laura Hines riding a tandem at the lake front by the Shedd Aquarium. | Rick Majewski/For the Sun-Times.

People across the Chicago area enjoyed sunny skies Monday, marking the Memorial Day holiday with parades, cookouts, trips to the beach and visits to cemeteries to honor those who sacrificed their lives for their country.

Temperatures climbed into the mid-90s on Monday; it was the hottest Memorial Day weekend in five years.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.