PHOTOS: Chicago’s 2018 Independence Day in pictures

Happy July 5, Chicago.

We hope you had a fun and safe Independence Day celebration.

It was a busy day throughout the Chicago area with cookouts, parades, trips to the beach and of course, fireworks. Some fireworks displays got rained out or even canceled and during the day the temperature reached 93-degrees but through it all Chicagoans still seemed to have quite a celebration.

Our audience team snapped photos of many of you having loads of fun, and we’ve put together this gallery of photos to share.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.