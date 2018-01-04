01/04/2018, 10:24am

Photos: Cold streak continues

 Gallery
Rich Hein
email

The cold temperatures continued into Thursday and Chicagoans ventured out on the lakefront.

More from the Chicago Sun-Times

Naming a play-caller as head coach only way for Bears to guarantee QB stability
Why the Vikings’ George Edwards makes sense as the Bears’ next head coach
Gov. Rauner staying at Quincy veterans home under fire for Legionnaires' disease
BROWN: Kennedy contends Rahm behind plan to push blacks out of city