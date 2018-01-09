01/09/2018, 02:54pm

Photos: Gray Seal Pup Born at Brookfield Zoo

Jordan Owen
@byjordanowen | email

It wasn’t gold, frankincense or myrrh, but the Brookfield Zoo got its own gift the day after Christmas: the birth of a gray seal pup.

The male pup was born Dec. 26 to 13-year-old Lily, the west suburban zoo announced Tuesday. He is the third pup born to Lily and 13-year-old sire Boone.

He will remain behind the scenes until late February while he nurses, learns how to swim and bonds with his mother, according to the zoo.

READ MORE at http://bit.ly/2AKUXtC

Photos by Jim Schulz/Chicago Zoological Society

