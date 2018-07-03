Photos: NICU dresses up babies in patriotic gear for Fourth of July

The babies in the neonatal intensive care units at Advocate Children’s Hospital won’t be able to go home for this year’s Fourth of July, but that doesn’t mean they can’t join in the festivities.

Nurses and child life specialists helped parents bundle up their little ones at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Park Ridge and Oak Lawn in patriotic gear. The outfits included red, white and blue bows and tutus. The babies cribs were also decorated with American flags.

Check out the adorable gallery below:

“At Advocate Children’s Hospital, we care for both medically complex infants who weigh less

than a pound, and are known as micro-preemies, and larger full-term babies,” Dr. Brett

Galley, a neonatologist at Advocate Children’s Hospital, said. “This patriotic celebration brings joy

and a sense of normalcy to the parents during an otherwise stressful time.”