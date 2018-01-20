01/20/2018, 09:51am Photos: Second Annual Women’s March Chicago Gallery Rich Hein email Sign-Up for our Newsletter Sign-Up The Second Annual Women’s March Chicago, this year dubbed “March to the Polls.” More from the Chicago Sun-Times A new world order: Bears 'brainstorming' cutting-edge offense for Mitch Trubisky Man charged with Chicago murder after applying to be New Orleans police officer Firehouse sex scandal places up to a dozen firefighters on the hot seat Chicago women's march: What to know for Saturday