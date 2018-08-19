Hundreds of thousands flocked to the lakefront Sunday to see the last day of the Chicago Air and Water Show with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds the stars of the show. Photos by Victor Hilitski and Colin Boyle
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Hundreds of thousands flocked to the lakefront Sunday to see the last day of the Chicago Air and Water Show with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds the stars of the show. Photos by Victor Hilitski and Colin Boyle
This slideshow requires JavaScript.