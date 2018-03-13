Pi Day events across Chicago: Free Centennial Wheel rides at Navy Pier and more

It seems that every day of the year is designated “National Something-or-Other Day,” but Wednesday is a day hopefully we can all agree on: Pi Day.

Pi Day is celebrated each year on March 14 because 3, 1 and 4 are the first three digits of the mathematical constant. (But you probably remember it because you got pie in math class each year on this day growing up.)

Several events are scheduled across the city Wednesday in honor of the holiday. Here are a few: