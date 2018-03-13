It seems that every day of the year is designated “National Something-or-Other Day,” but Wednesday is a day hopefully we can all agree on: Pi Day.
Pi Day is celebrated each year on March 14 because 3, 1 and 4 are the first three digits of the mathematical constant. (But you probably remember it because you got pie in math class each year on this day growing up.)
Several events are scheduled across the city Wednesday in honor of the holiday. Here are a few:
- Navy Pier is offering free rides on the Centennial Wheel to the first 3,140 registrants. You must RSVP online in advance and present your ticket at the Pier Park Box Office.
- ChiHackNight will host a free “Celebration of Science” event at WeWork State Street featuring pizza pies and dessert pies and live science demonstrations.
- Bespoke Cuisine in the West Loop, a cooking party venue, will lead groups in putting together a meal featuring nothing but different kinds of pie. Tickets are required.
- Waters School in the Ravenswood neighborhood will host a free Pi Day Celebration and Family Fun Festival featuring games, stories and crafts. Pizza and pie will also be for sale.
- If you want to work off any pie you indulge in, the Illinois Science Council and Fleet Feet Sports will host three Pi Day “Pi K” Fun Run/Walks in Old Town, Logan Square and Oak Park. Registration is $30 each.