Man charged in fatal stabbing of brother-in-law in Wheaton

A man was ordered held on $3 million bail on charges he murdered his brother-in-law Sunday in west suburban Wheaton.

Pi Lat, 38, allegedly took two knives and repeatedly stabbed his relative while he slept at an apartment complex at 1340 N. Main St., the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

About 6:25 a.m., the stabbing victim’s wife called police, who showed up and found the man in a pool of blood, prosecutors said. Lat was standing near his alleged victim, 39-year-old A Bawi, according to prosecutors.

Bawi was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

Lat was arrested at the scene and later charged with first-degree murder. Lat must provide $300,000 of his total bail in order to be released from DuPage County Jail, prosecutors said.

He is due in court again on May 6 for an arraignment.