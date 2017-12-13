Pianist Willie Pickens, a fixture on Chicago’s jazz scene, has died

Willie Pickens, a pianist who was a commanding presence on Chicago’s jazz scene for over half a century, has died, his daughter said in a posting on Instagram.

“Dad left this earth today in New York at Lincoln Center, about to practice before sound check,” Bethany Pickens, who is also a musician, wrote early Wednesday. “Now, he’s with my mom.”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel praised Mr. Pickens as a “towering figure in our city’s cultural landscape, lighting the keyboard on fire with splashy chords and lightning runs over a career that spanned half a century.”

Mr. Pickens, who lived in Hyde Park, started his music career as a teacher at Lindblom High School on the South Side and later taught at Wendell Phillips High School.

The Milwaukee native performed at many Chicago clubs and at the Chicago Jazz Festival and the Ravinia Festival.

According to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, where Mr. Pickens was a visiting artist, he “began his career on Eddie Harris’ 1961 hit record ‘Exodus.’ ”

Writing in the Chicago Sun-Times in 1994, Lloyd Sachs called him a “primitive modernist who frequently seems to be making up his own rules,” praising his “romping, fiendishly brilliant version of [Thelonius] Monk’s ‘Straight, No Chaser’ ” and “quirky, rhythmic edge” on Billy Strayhorn’s “Lush Life.”

“I don’t have big paws like Oscar [Peterson] or a nice, big stretch like Benny Green’s,” Mr. Pickens told him, referring to his short fingers. “I have to create illusions, make it sound like I’m doing something I’m not.”

Mr. Pickens had suffered a heart attack in 1987 but recovered and continued to perform.

In 1999, then-Mayor Richard M. Daley invited him to travel to China with him on a cultural mission.

Mr. Pickens’ wife Irma, whom he married in 1959, died before him.

Services are pending, according to Hyde Park Union Church, where he was a longtime member.