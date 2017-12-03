Pilot, 74, not injured in homemade plane crash in Plato Township

No one was injured when a 74-year-old man crashed a homemade airplane Saturday evening in far western Kane County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded about 5 p.m. to a report of a small plane crash in a field at 9N70 Kendall Road in Plato Township, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

The St. Charles resident was trying to land his Pulsar 912XP at the Olson Airport, but had an issue with lighting when he came in for landing and misjudged his approach, the sheriff’s office said.

The homemade plane crashed through a wooden fence surrounding a horse pasture and came to a rest in the belly of the pasture, southeast of the landing strip, the sheriff’s office said.

He was the only person in the airplane and was not injured, according to the sheriff’s office.