Driver shot in head in Pilsen

A man was shot as he waited at a red light Sunday night in the Pilsen neighborhood on the Lower West Side.

He was sitting in the driver’s seat at 9:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Canalport Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the head and drove his vehicles into an embankment, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. No one is in custody.