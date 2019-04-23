6 injured in pin-in crash on West Side

Six people were injured, three of the critically, during a pin-in crash Tuesday in Fifth City on the West Side.

The three-car crash happened about 8:30 p.m. at Congress Parkway and Homan Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Dept. Deputy District Chief Walter Schroeder.

Three adults were transported in critical condition, Schroder said. Two of them went to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Two children were taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, Schroder said. Another adult was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in fair condition.

Police did not immediately release details about the crash.