Major delays on Pink Line due to person on tracks

Service is being restored on the Pink Line after the Chicago Transit Authority has suspended all service on the Pink Line between the 54th/Cermak station and the Pulaski station due to an unauthorized person on the tracks at the Cicero station, the CTA said.

At 7 a.m., Pink Line trains were only operating between Pulaski and The Loop. Trains are now operating with major delays, CTA said.

Shuttle buses have been requested to transfer passengers in the affected area. Passengers are advised to use the Route 21 Cermak CTA bus as an alternative mode of transportation and to allow extra travel time, CTA said.