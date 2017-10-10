Piolice: One killed, two injured in crash in Tinley Park

One person was killed and two others injured in a crash early Tuesday in southwest suburban Tinley Park, police said.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 3:30 a.m. in the 17000 block of South Oak Park Avenue, according to Tinley Park police.

Both drivers were taken hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said, but a passenger in one of the vehicles died on the scene.

Oak Park Avenue from 171st to 173rd streets was closed for reconstruction of the scene, but has since been reopened.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

“On behalf of the Village Board and the residents of Tinley Park, I’d like to send our thoughts and prayers to the family of the victim,” Mayor Jacob Vandenberg said in a statement.