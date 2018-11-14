Man charged with pistol-whipping 2 people in Elgin

A man is facing charges that he fired a weapon and pistol-whipped two people in northwest suburban Elgin.

Joshua Bibbins, 41, of St. Charles, was charged with three felonies, including armed violence, armed battery and being an armed habitual criminal, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Bibbins allegedly entered a home on Saturday in the 1200 block of Fleetwood Drive and struck someone in the head with a .40-caliber handgun, the state’s attorney’s office said.

He then struck another person in the face with the gun, also injuring them, and discharged the weapon, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Bibbins was being held in Kane County Jail on $250,000 bail, according to court records. He was scheduled to appear in court again on Friday.