Pit bull bite in Woodridge sends woman to hospital

A woman was taken to a hospital Friday after a dog bit her in southwest suburban Woodridge.

Officers responded to a call of a person bit by a dog at 3:44 p.m. in the 3400 block of 83rd Street, according to Woodridge police.

They found a woman with a bite at the River Crossing Condominium Complex, police said. She was treated at the scene then taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove for more treatment of multiple injuries related to the incident.

A pit bull that lived at the complex escaped from its home through a glass door and bit the woman as she walked past, police said. The owner and dog were both later found.

The pit bull will be held by DuPage County Animal Control as authorities investigate.