HAIM, Mavis Staples, Isley Brothers, Stereolab among Pitchfork 2019 lineup
HAIM (in one of its few 2019 scheduled performances), The Isley Brothers (celebrating 60 years of music making) and Swedish pop icon Robyn are the headliners for Pitchfork Music Festival it was announced Wednesday. The 14th annual music extravaganza will take place in Union Park July 19-21, in the West Loop.
The news was announced via press release and social media — no painting of a Chicago neighborhood mural as in years past, with band names revealed in real time as the work of art progressed.
Also slated for this year’s festival are Chicago legend Mavis Staples, Sterolab (in its first North American show in a decade), MIKE, Great Black Music Ensemble, Pusha-T, Kurt Vile, Lala Lala, Cate Le Bon, Chai, Ric Wilson and Dreezy, and more, in what is billed as an eclectic mix of classic and cutting-edge.
“It’s exciting that it features such an inclusive lineup,” said Pitchfork editor-in-chief Puja Patel via statement. “More than half the artists performing are women, including modern pioneers of indie rock and hip-hop, legends of soul and R&B … For a national festival that’s so important to a larger music community, the scope of this year’s booking feels especially meaningful.”
Festival tickets — single-day passes for $75, and three-day passes for $175 — are now on sale at pitchforkmusicfestival.com/tickets. Pitchfork Plus “upgrade” passes — $160 and $375 — are also available and include premium food vendors and private specialty bars, air-conditioned bathrooms, shaded seating and dining areas, expedited entry to the festival, re-entry privileges, a welcome bag with festival essentials, storage lockers and more. All ticket prices will go up after May 31.
More than 60,000 people attend the yearly fest, which, in addition to the music features more than 50 local food and drink vendors, the CHIRP Record Fair, the Renegade Craft Fair, a Kid Zone with family-friendly activities, and more.
Here’s the full music lineup for the festival:
FRIDAY JULY 19
HAIM
Mavis Staples
Earl Sweatshirt
Jeremih
Sky Ferreira
Low
Soccer Mommy
Julia Holter
Grapetooth
Rico Nasty
Valee
Standing on the Corner
MIKE
Great Black Music Ensemble
SATURDAY JULY 20
The Isley Brothers — 60th Anniversary Celebration
Belle & Sebastian
Stereolab
Kurt Vile
Pusha-T
Parquet Courts
Freddie Gibbs
Amber Mark
Jay Som
Cate Le Bon
￼￼￼￼Tirzah
CHAI
Ric Wilson
Lala Lala
SUNDAY JULY 21
Robyn
Charli XCX
Whitney
Khruangbin
Clairo
Snail Mail
Neneh Cherry
Ibeyi
Amen Dunes
JPEGMAFIA
Flasher
Black Midi
Dreezy
Tasha
For complete Pitchfork Music Festival information, visit the website.