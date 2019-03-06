HAIM, Mavis Staples, Isley Brothers, Stereolab among Pitchfork 2019 lineup

Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, and Este Haim of Haim attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. The trio's only 2019 scheduled concert performance will be at Pitchfork this summer. | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

HAIM (in one of its few 2019 scheduled performances), The Isley Brothers (celebrating 60 years of music making) and Swedish pop icon Robyn are the headliners for Pitchfork Music Festival it was announced Wednesday. The 14th annual music extravaganza will take place in Union Park July 19-21, in the West Loop.

The news was announced via press release and social media — no painting of a Chicago neighborhood mural as in years past, with band names revealed in real time as the work of art progressed.

Also slated for this year’s festival are Chicago legend Mavis Staples, Sterolab (in its first North American show in a decade), MIKE, Great Black Music Ensemble, Pusha-T, Kurt Vile, Lala Lala, Cate Le Bon, Chai, Ric Wilson and Dreezy, and more, in what is billed as an eclectic mix of classic and cutting-edge.

“It’s exciting that it features such an inclusive lineup,” said Pitchfork editor-in-chief Puja Patel via statement. “More than half the artists performing are women, including modern pioneers of indie rock and hip-hop, legends of soul and R&B … For a national festival that’s so important to a larger music community, the scope of this year’s booking feels especially meaningful.”

Festival tickets — single-day passes for $75, and three-day passes for $175 — are now on sale at pitchforkmusicfestival.com/tickets. Pitchfork Plus “upgrade” passes — $160 and $375 — are also available and include premium food vendors and private specialty bars, air-conditioned bathrooms, shaded seating and dining areas, expedited entry to the festival, re-entry privileges, a welcome bag with festival essentials, storage lockers and more. All ticket prices will go up after May 31.

More than 60,000 people attend the yearly fest, which, in addition to the music features more than 50 local food and drink vendors, the CHIRP Record Fair, the Renegade Craft Fair, a Kid Zone with family-friendly activities, and more.

Here’s the full music lineup for the festival:

FRIDAY JULY 19

HAIM

Mavis Staples

Earl Sweatshirt

Jeremih

Sky Ferreira

Low

Soccer Mommy

Julia Holter

Grapetooth

Rico Nasty

Valee

Standing on the Corner

MIKE

Great Black Music Ensemble

SATURDAY JULY 20

The Isley Brothers — 60th Anniversary Celebration

Belle & Sebastian

Stereolab

Kurt Vile

Pusha-T

Parquet Courts

Freddie Gibbs

Amber Mark

Jay Som

Cate Le Bon

￼￼￼￼Tirzah

CHAI

Ric Wilson

Lala Lala

SUNDAY JULY 21

Robyn

Charli XCX

Whitney

Khruangbin

Clairo

Snail Mail

Neneh Cherry

Ibeyi

Amen Dunes

JPEGMAFIA

Flasher

Black Midi

Dreezy

Tasha

