Pizza delivery drivers robbed in Marquette Park

Police are warning business owners of robbers targeting pizza delivery workers in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest side.

Two robberies took place the 7000 block of South Artesian Avenue in Marquette Park, Chicago Police said. The most recent happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday and the other happened about 9:10 p.m. Jan. 2.

In the robberies, two men ordered pizza for delivery and when the delivery driver arrived, they pulled out a handgun and announced a robbery, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.