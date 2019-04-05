Recent grad charged with battering student, staff at Plainfield high school

A recent graduate of Plainfield Central High School has been charged with trespassing onto the school’s property and battering a student and staff member in the southwest suburb.

Izak Ramos is charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery, criminal trespass to state supported property and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, Plainfield police said in a statement.

Ramos, 18, allegedly entered the school and battered a student attending gym class, police said. He tried to leave the area but ran into a staff member who Ramos also allegedly battered, police said.

Plainfield officers were notified of the encounter about 10 a.m. and arrested Ramos in the area, police said.

Neither the student or staff member needed medical treatment, police said.

Ramos was taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility and is due in court Saturday for a bail hearing, according to court records.

Ramos was charged in August 2018 with aggravated assault in another case, according to records.