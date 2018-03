Plainfield college student charged in parents’ death faces arraignment

James Eric Davis Jr., accused of killing his parents inside a Central Michigan University dorm room, will make his first court appearance Tuesday, March 6, 2018. | Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — A 19-year-old student accused of killing his parents inside a Central Michigan University dorm room will make his first court appearance.

James Eric Davis Jr. is hospitalized but scheduled to appear in court via video for an arraignment hearing Tuesday. He was arrested early Saturday following a daylong manhunt.

Davis is charged with murder in the Friday slayings of James and Diva Davis. The family is from Plainfield, where Davis Sr. was a part-time police officer.

Investigators say the couple was helping their son pack for spring break when they were shot with a gun that belonged to Davis Sr. They’d picked their son up that morning from a hospital where he was taken for evaluation after police said he was acting erratically.