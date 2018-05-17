Protesters crowd City Hall for raucous Plan Commission meeting on Obama Center

Dozens of protesters packed a hallway at City Hall before Thursday's meeting of the Chicago Plan Commission. They want the Obama Presidential Center to sign a community benefits agreement, spelling out in writing its commitment to ensuring that the center has a positive impact on the area - including things like jobs, job training and affordable housing. | Rachel Hinton/Sun-Times

Members of the Chicago Plan Commission and the Obama Foundation were met by demonstrators demanding a community benefits agreement as the commission prepared to vote on two resolutions related to the Obama Presidential Center Thursday morning.

Devondrick Jeffers, who lives near the proposed site, said while he wants the center to come to town, he also wants the community to be included in the process. He’s hoping the vote is delayed so the community can be brought into negotiations.

“Community residents have no ownership, no say-so, no input,” Jeffers said. “We know this is a huge investment in the community, but it’s not truly an investment if residents don’t benefit from this as well.”

The contentious vote, and foundation plans, drew a crowd, many wearing Obama Presidential Center shirts and “OPC” buttons that filled the gallery of the chambers and its overflow room.

Two aldermen who spoke were puzzled by the opposition to what they see as a great thing for the city.

“Some people just don’t know when they’ve got a win,” said Ald. Leslie Hairson (5th), whose ward includes the site.

“No vote. CBA” a handful of protestors shouted. Still yelling now “No CBA, no vote.” pic.twitter.com/YhqebdB9Pa — Rachel Hinton (@rrhinton) May 17, 2018

About 19.3 acres of Chicago Park District land would be transferred to the city for the site of the center in Jackson Park.

The Plan Commission and the City Council approved the boundaries of the land transfer once already, in 2015. But since then, the design of the center has changed, and its boundaries have shifted to the north and east, meaning the plan commission must OK it again. Proposals for the site are also still under federal review, which is expected to take months to complete.

Calling the whole process “an exercise of democracy in action,” Hairston argued that “there are no groups today that oppose the center,” instead decrying what she called the “professional protestors” who had shown up.

Hairston said she has met with neighbors and had public meetings and tried to engage as many people as possible.

Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) agreed, saying she can’t see why this has been such a painful process.

“We shouldn’t be scared by this,” she said. “This is such an amazing opportunity.”

A foundation official disputed the assertion that the community had been shut out; Michael Strautmanis, the foundation’s vice president of civic engagement, said the plans have been strengthened and refined by community input. He submitted 406 personal letters and almost 4,000 post cards in support of the center.

Addressing the commission, Obama Foundation officials said they expect the project to have an economic impact of $3.1 billion during construction and its first 10 years — and that $2.1 billion of that would go directly to the South Side.

Foundation chairman Marty Nesbitt told commission members and the crowd that the Obamas want the center to foster growth and learning while “showcasing [the South Side] of the city to the world.”

Repeating a theme already made by Obama in a video that was played earlier in the meeting, Nesbitt said the South Side is where Obama got his start, and he wants it to thrive and be transformed into an area that creates a talent pool for the whole city.

Besides endorsing the boundary changes, the commission also must OK a resolution that authorizes a long-term ground lease for the site. Terms of the lease between the city and Barack Obama Foundation have not been released, but it is likely only a token amount of rent will be charged.

Both measures would still require the approval of the full City Council.

Plans for the center include the centerpiece structure, a 235-foot-tall building with space for exhibits and offices, as well as two two-story buildings with more office and exhibit space and another two-story building described as an “athletic and community center.” An underground parking garage with up to 450 spaces also is included.

It would not be the official presidential library of Barack Obama, the 44th president. The federal National Records and Archives Administration will run that from someplace else.

Still in the plan is “closing certain public rights-of way” — a reference to proposal to close Cornell Drive, a main thoroughfare that cuts through Jackson Park. That aspect of the plan has drawn community opposition.

Also still contentious is the refusal of the center to enter into a written community benefits agreement, spelling out exactly what the center will do for the area in terms of transportation infrastructure, affordable housing, jobs and proper job training.

And then there’s a federal lawsuit filed Monday by Protect Our Parks, Inc. The lawsuit seeks a court order to “bar the Park District and the City from approving the building of the Presidential Center and from conveying any interest in or control of the Jackson Park site to the Foundation.”

Among the reasons cited in the lawsuit to support the request for a court order are that transfer of park land to a non-governmental private entity violates the park district code. The plaintiffs also say the park district and the city will receive only token rent for the land and the Park District Act law “does not authorize the Park District itself to transfer valuable public trust land for virtually no compensatory return.”

Juanita Irizarry, executive director Friends of the Parks, released a statement saying officials with the group welcome the Obama Center to the South Side “but disagree with the choice to locate it on public parkland rather than vacant land across the street from Washington Park.”

Contributing: Lynn Sweet