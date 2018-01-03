Plan for new apartments in Albany Park, but will they be affordable?

A plan to convert the Lawrence-Kedzie Self Storage building, 3215 W. Lawrence Ave., into an apartment and retail complex raises questions of whether rents will be affordable for neighborhood residents. | Photo from Google Maps

Albany Park residents will get their first look Wednesday night at a proposal to convert the Lawrence-Kedzie Self Storage building, 3215 W. Lawrence Ave., into 27 apartments and ground-floor retail.

The developer and architects will present information on the building’s design, mix of units and potential commercial tenants at a community forum hosted by Ald. Deborah Mell (33rd), 6:30-8 p.m. at Hibbard Elementary, 3244 W. Ainslie St.

Questions regarding anticipated rents are likely to be raised at the meeting.

Though Albany Park has historically served as a gateway for immigrants, in recent years, rising rents and gentrification have become a growing concern, with the neighborhood becoming less and less affordable for lower income and working-class families.

“I think it would be a big loss for the city for Albany Park to go the way of Wicker Park,” Mell said in a 2017 interview.

In advance of the meeting, Mell’s chief of staff, Jason Hernandez, has stated that 15 percent of the units will be affordable.