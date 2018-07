Small plane lands on Lake Shore Drive, no injuries reported

A small planed used Lake Shore Drive as a runway Friday afternoon on the South Side. | Courtesy ABC7 Chicago

A small propeller plane used Lake Shore Drive as a runway Friday afternoon on the South Side.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., a plane landed in the 3800 block of South Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago Police.

No injuries were reported, and the police department’s traffic unit was responding.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Aircraft has landed on lakeshore drive at 3800 south pic.twitter.com/KYBkawhQlT — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 27, 2018