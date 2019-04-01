Teen girl shot on playground swing in Humboldt Park

A 17-year-old girl was shot and wounded while playing at a park Monday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The teen was swinging on the park’s swing at 8 p.m. at Simons Park in the 1600 block of North Drake Avenue when she heard gunfire, Chicago police said.

She was grazed in the leg and taken to Norwegian American Hospital, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating, police said. No arrests have been made.